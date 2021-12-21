Update on Belvidere family who lost home in fire

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere family who lost everything in a house fire gave thanks to the community for an outpouring of support.

The Perez family is still in a hotel after their home went up in flames last week. The family has received so many donations of clothes and personal supplies that they are no longer asking for more.

They are instead asking anyone who still wants to help to donate gift cards to help pay for everyday needs. The gift cards should be dropped off at the Belvidere Fire Station, 123 S State St.