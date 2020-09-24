Updated list: Rockford-area schools with confirmed COVID-19 cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department released an updated list of local schools with confirmed cases of coronavirus.

As of Thursday, the WCHD says the following schools have each had positive cases of COVID-19:

Alpine Academy of Rockford

Boylan Catholic HS

Brookview Elementary School

Carlson Elementary School

Cherry Valley Elementary School

Conklin Elementary School

Dorothy Simon Elementary School

Eisenhower Middle School

Flinn Middle School

Froberg Elementary

Guilford High School

Harlem Middle School

Hononegah High School

Jean McNair Elementary School

Jefferson High School

Lathrop Elementary School

Ledgewood School

Lewis Lemon Elementary School

Marquette Elementary School

Montessori Private Academy

Olson Park

Parker Early Education Center

Rockford Environmental Science Academy

Rockford Iqra School

Rockford Lutheran Academy

Rockford University

Rock Valley College

Rolling Green Elementary School

Roscoe Middle School

RPS Administration

South Beloit High School

South Beloit Junior High School

St. Anthony College of Nursing-Rockford

St. Bridget Catholic School

Summerdale Elementary School

University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford

WCHD director Dr. Sandra Martell came under fire from teachers unions this week after stating that it was mainly teachers and staff representing the highest amount of infections.

