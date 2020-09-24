Updated list: Rockford-area schools with confirmed COVID-19 cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department released an updated list of local schools with confirmed cases of coronavirus.
As of Thursday, the WCHD says the following schools have each had positive cases of COVID-19:
- Alpine Academy of Rockford
- Boylan Catholic HS
- Brookview Elementary School
- Carlson Elementary School
- Cherry Valley Elementary School
- Conklin Elementary School
- Dorothy Simon Elementary School
- Eisenhower Middle School
- Flinn Middle School
- Froberg Elementary
- Guilford High School
- Harlem Middle School
- Hononegah High School
- Jean McNair Elementary School
- Jefferson High School
- Lathrop Elementary School
- Ledgewood School
- Lewis Lemon Elementary School
- Marquette Elementary School
- Montessori Private Academy
- Olson Park
- Parker Early Education Center
- Rockford Environmental Science Academy
- Rockford Iqra School
- Rockford Lutheran Academy
- Rockford University
- Rock Valley College
- Rolling Green Elementary School
- Roscoe Middle School
- RPS Administration
- South Beloit High School
- South Beloit Junior High School
- St. Anthony College of Nursing-Rockford
- St. Bridget Catholic School
- Summerdale Elementary School
- University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford
WCHD director Dr. Sandra Martell came under fire from teachers unions this week after stating that it was mainly teachers and staff representing the highest amount of infections.
