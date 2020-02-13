Upgraded Rockford ALDI re-opens after renovation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The ALDI grocery store at 2680 20th Street celebrated getting a complete makeover on Thursday with a grand re-opening.

The store now boasts new tiles and shelves, and energy-efficient lighting and refrigeration systems.

The location has been open for 30 years, but this is the first time the store has had an upgrade.

ALDI district manager David Hagen said, “We anticipate higher sales. We hired more people on, and that’s an exciting thing, too. It’s new people that are coming in for growth and that’s the best reason to hire, because we’re just doing so well.”

The remodeling is part of a nationwide effort to modernize ALDI stores.

