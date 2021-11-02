UPS hiring 1,150 positions in Rockford

A UPS truck in San Francisco on June 17, 2014. (Justin Sullivan / Getty)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPS will hire 1,150 seasonal employees at its annual “UPS Brown Friday” event this Thursday through Saturday.

Local events in Rockford include:  

UPS announced in September its plan to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers nationwide in anticipation of the Christmas shopping rush.

