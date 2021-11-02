UPS hiring 1,150 positions in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPS will hire 1,150 seasonal employees at its annual “UPS Brown Friday” event this Thursday through Saturday.
Local events in Rockford include:
- UPS Brown Friday In Person Hiring Event – Rockford, IL: Nov. 4, 2021
- UPS Brown Friday In Person Hiring Event – Rockford, IL: Nov. 5, 2021
- UPS Brown Friday In Person Hiring Event – Rockford, IL: Nov. 6, 2021
UPS announced in September its plan to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers nationwide in anticipation of the Christmas shopping rush.