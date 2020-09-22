UPS hiring 1,200 seasonal employees in Rockford

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A UPS truck in San Francisco on June 17, 2014. (Justin Sullivan / Getty)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPS will begin hiring up to 1,200 seasonal employees at their Rockford location to deal with the expected increased volume around the holidays.

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $14.50 per hour and $13.00 for driver-helpers.

In Rockford, UPS is hiring for:

  • 8 package car drivers
  • 2 tractor-trailer drivers
  • 1,146 package handlers

Interested applicants should apply at www.upsjobs.com

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories