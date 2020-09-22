UPS hiring 1,200 seasonal employees in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPS will begin hiring up to 1,200 seasonal employees at their Rockford location to deal with the expected increased volume around the holidays.
Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $14.50 per hour and $13.00 for driver-helpers.
In Rockford, UPS is hiring for:
- 8 package car drivers
- 2 tractor-trailer drivers
- 1,146 package handlers
Interested applicants should apply at www.upsjobs.com
