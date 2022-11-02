ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPS said it plans to hire 1,150 seasonal employees during its annual hiring event.

With shipping traffic increasing during the holiday season, UPS plans to bring in a total of 100,000 new employees company-wide.

During the hiring blitz, applicants can be hired in just 25 minutes, the company said.

UPS says seasonal opportunities are often a pathway to a career with the carrier, as nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions after the 2021 Christmas season.

Local events in Rockford:

Friday, Nov. 4, 9am CT 5497 Kishwaukee Road, Rockford, IL 61109

Saturday, Nov. 5, 9am CT 5497 Kishwaukee Road, Rockford, IL 61109



Those who are unable to attend a hiring event can still apply online at UPSjob.com. Visual assets can be found here.