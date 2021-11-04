UPS in Rockford hiring 1,500 workers for holiday season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many shoppers have already turned to the web to get a head start on Christmas gifts, and that means UPS will need more workers in the coming weeks.

“This is the biggest holiday season, nationally, and this is the Thanksgiving/Christmas shopping season and for the last few years, online shopping is the way to go,” said UPS representative Davita McWilliams.

UPS says it will be hiring more than 1,500 people for it’s facility at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

“We need employees to get packages through the building and then we need employees to drive the packages around town, so they can be delivered to the homes and businesses,” McWilliams said.

UPS is holding a hiring fair, which includes offering current employees a $200 bonus for a referral.

“There’s been a lot of foot work,” said HR intern Oktavia Baclet. “We have been getting a lot of traffic in and out. It’s very fast paced. We have a great team that has been on top of everything, but this is probably the biggest event that we get each year, that allows us to bring in candidates to work over at the UPS office.”

Drivers can also use their own cars for deliveries and get an extra mileage rate on top of their salary.

Rosalind Ball said she’s willing to do that, if she’s hired on.

“I have a nice SUV, so I feel very comfortable, driving in my own vehicle,” she said.

The hiring fair continues through Saturday. Applicants can go to the UPS Air Hub at the airport at any time and apply.