ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPS announced Wednesday that it plans to hire 500 seasonal workers at its base at the Rockford airport this weekend.

UPS has been holding “UPS Brown Friday” hiring events for the past six years and expects to hire 60,000 nationwide.

“UPS Brown Friday events are an opportunity for tens of thousands of Americans to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations. “From package handlers to drivers, we have a role that suits your lifestyle and your interests. With industry-leading pay, benefits, and career opportunities, we have a long history of taking care of our employees so they can take care of their families and communities. My advice to anyone who’s looking for a seasonal job, picture yourself in UPS brown and the opportunity for a long-term career with us!”

Many applicants will have a job offer in less than 20 minutes, the company says. UPS is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily package handlers, driver helpers, and seasonal support drivers, with wages ranging from $21 to $23 an hour.

The hiring events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 3rd, and Saturday, November 4th at 53 Airport Drive.