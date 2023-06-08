ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular trampoline and activity park is set to open in the former Gordman’s at 7137 E. State Street this weekend.

Urban Air Adventure Park is opening Saturday, June 10th from 10a-9p.

Its grand opening celebration on Saturday will include giveaways and freebies throughout the day.

The day prior, on June 9th, local first responders and educators from the local community can enjoy the park with their families for free.

“We know families are looking for ways to spend more time together and as the premier destination for family fun and adventure, we’re thrilled to bring our park experience to even more families in Rockford,” said Urban Air’s CEO Jay Thomas. “Each park is equipped with unique and patented attractions, giving families a one-of-a-kind experience and allowing them to be active, soar to new heights, and reach new limits, all while having fun and making memories.”

The company specializes in birthday parties, and has a mascot named Urbie.

The 30,000 square foot Rockford location will contain a ropes course, Drop Zone (an enormous inflatable landing pad perched below a series of trampolines), APEX trampolines, the Runway Tumble Track that offers flexibility to those who flip, handspring and cartwheel down its track, and Slam Dunk Zone, where guests attempt to emulate their favorite NBA all-star with a trampoline-induced slam dunk of their own. The Leap of Faith Platform and Wipeout area round out the competitive options available for a day of physical tests and endurance.

Founded in 2011, the Dallas-based entertainment company pioneered the adventure park concept and has since become the largest adventure park operator in the world with nearly 286 locations open and under development.