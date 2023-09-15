PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have closed lanes of U.S. 20 in Pecatonica after a fatal crash on Friday.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert that the eastbound lanes of traffic at Farwell Bridge Road were closed at 11:15 a.m. The crash happened at US 20 and Klinger Road.

The Illinois State Police said one person, described as an older white male, was killed in the crash, which involved a silver Chrysler Town and Country van and a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck and trailer.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route of travel.

DEVELOPING…