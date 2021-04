JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville police are on the scene of a head-on collision that occurred at the intersection of US-51 and Knilans Road, south of Janesville.

Officials say that the highway is currently shut down to allow med-flight choppers to assist the victims.

No word on the severity of injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

