US Census data says Rockford’s population declined in past 10 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s population declined more than 2% over the last ten years, according to the 2020 Census data, which was released Thursday.

The US Census Bureau puts the population of the city at about 148,000, but Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says that’s higher than the 2019 American Community survey, which estimated the population at 150,000.

McNamara says the City has put an emphasis on making Rockford an attractive place to live, and says that effort is working.

“From 2010, early 2010 and beyond, until recent years, we’ve absolutely struggled. But I think there are some really promising notes in that. One, diversity is increasing. Two, in recent years our population has actually increased, not decreased,” McNamara said.

In addition, the Mayor said a report by Bloomberg suggested Rockford’s population during the pandemic has increased by 2.3%.