CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The United States Census Bureau agreed to grant Gov. JB Pritzker’s request to review the state’s population numbers after undercounting residents in the 2020 Census.

According to the Governor’s Office, the Census will add nearly 47,000 residents to future population estimates, ensuring the state receives a proportional share of $675 billion in annual funds distributed to states.

“I’m pleased that the Census Bureau has recognized the undercounting that I and many members of Illinois’ Congressional Delegation have worked to remedy since the 2020 census results were first released,” said Pritzker. “This correction will bring in millions in additional federal funding for crucial programs and help to ensure future counts reflect the true number of Illinois residents. I’m grateful to the NORC at the University of Chicago for their work on this appeal and all who helped make this decision possible.”

Following the release of the 2020 Census, Pritzker has maintained that Illinois’ population has actually grown in the prior decade, despite its findings to the contrary.

In September, the state made an official request to the Post-Census Group Quarters Review to check the census data.

The review found that 733 Group Quarters were missed or undercounted in the 2020 Census Group Quarters Operation, along with a corresponding population of 46,400 people. The PCGQR submitted by the state identified 40,512 people residing in group quarter facilities such as care homes or senior living facilities who were missed in initial counts. The state also identified 123 dormitory settings where the population was undercounted for an additional 5,888 people.

Unlike the 2020 census, the second counts won’t be used for redrawing political districts or determining how many congressional seats each state gets. Instead, they will be used to determine how much the communities will get in state funding that often is calculated by population size. Communities losing population in the past three years have nothing to worry about — their declining numbers won’t catch up with them until after the 2030 census.

Officials in Warrenville, a suburb of Chicago with more than 13,500 residents in 2020, believe they can get an extra $1.2 million annually in federal and state funding, based on the calculation that they have added almost 1,000 new residents from several new housing developments.

The Village of Pingree Grove outside Chicago has experienced rapid growth, doubling from more than 4,500 residents in 2010 to more than 10,300 residents in 2020. Village officials believe there will be 12,300 residents in 2024, so the special census is needed to bring in an increased share of state revenues, “versus waiting another six years for the 2030 Census,” said Laura Ortega, the village clerk.

University of Illinois students make up about half the population of the college town of Urbana and city officials maintain the 2020 census missed a lot of them.

During the 2020 census, places with large numbers of students emptied out as campuses shut down in-person classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Urbana’s expected modest population gain for the 2020 census ended up being a 7% decrease from the 2010 head count, with the largest decreases in student neighborhoods near campus, Mayor Diane Marlin said in an email.

The uncounted students are costing the city at least $500,000 to $750,000 annually in missing state and federal funding, the mayor said. The 2024 count in Urbana will be limited to neighborhoods that saw the biggest decreases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.