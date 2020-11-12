US District Chief Judge orders temporary closure of Rockford federal courthouse

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the region, U.S. District Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer has ordered a temporary suspension of in-court proceedings at Rockford’s federal courthouses.

The Clerk’s Office in both the Rockford and Chicago courthouses will close at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 13th.

The staff will accept filings via email, mail or the drop box in the lobby.

Beginning Monday, November 16th, all civil case proceedings will be held virtually, and jury trials will be suspended until after January 19th, 2021.

MORE HEADLINES: