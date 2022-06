CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A U.S. Marshall K9 was back with his officer on Monday night after being treated for gunshot wounds in Chicago.

“Rin” was released from the vet over the weekend. The dog and U.S. Marshall were shot last Thursday while serving a warrant in the city. The deputy was shot in the hand, but the K9 was seriously injured.

A 19-year-old man was arrested shortly after the shooting. He is charged with several felonies, including Attempted Murder and Injury to a Police Animal.