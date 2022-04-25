ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Derek Gulley, 25, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday morning.

Rockford Police’s Gang Unit Detectives assisted the Marshals in serving a warrant for Gulley’s arrest at 7:35 a.m. at a residence in the 1800 block of 12th Avenue.

Gulley had outstanding warrants for Parole Violation, Domestic Battery, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

During the warrant search, police said they found a handgun with an extended magazine, and multiple baggies of cannabis, cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia.

The handgun was reported stolen in Madison, Wisconsin, police said.

Gulley faces new charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Valid Firearm Owners Identification, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Armed Habitual Criminal, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis.

In 2017, Gulley was arrested, alongside Quordell Thomas, after a shooting in the 1200 block of Soper Avenue.

Gulley was arrested in September 2019 after two squad cars were smashed into by suspects in a narcotics investigation.. Gulley, Detravyian Jones, and Ty’Yon Collins were all taken into custody.

Gulley and Jones were arrested in a drug investigation in August 2020.