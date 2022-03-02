DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — A man wanted for numerous warrants was arrested on Wednesday morning in Durand.

In a press release, the Durand Police Department says 43-year-old Joseph David Papini is in custody. He was wanted for crimes in Durand, Loves Park, and Rockford.

Police said they received a call tipping off officers to a home located at 509 W Main Street. Before officials entered, a woman and girl were able to exit unharmed.

Around 10:30 a.m., the United States Marshal’s Task Force entered the residence and apprehended the suspect, officials said.

Papini is charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude in Durand and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in Loves Park. His charges in Rockford are Aggravated Assault with Weapon/ Domestic Battery/ Criminal Damage to Property. In addition to those three charges, Papini also violated parole.

He was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.