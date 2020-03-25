US Post Office hiring hundreds of local workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The United States Post Office is looking to hire hundreds of employees to work at processing facilities and post offices due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The USPS says the jobs include City Carrier Assistant, Rural Carrier Assistant, Assistant Rural Carrier, Mail Handler Assistant, Casual Mail Handlers, and Postal Support Employees.

No experience is necessary, and training is provided, USPS said in a statement Tuesday.

Some positions are longer term positions and could lead to permanent placement with the Postal Service. There is a variety of hours offered as well as locations. The hourly wages range from $17.29 to $18.56 with varying shifts and days off.

To apply, visit about.usps.com/careers.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

