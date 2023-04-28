ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The United States Wheelchair Rugby Association is in action this weekend at the UW Sports Factory in downtown Rockford.

The National Championship Tournament brings together the best 18 co-ed teams from around the country.

More than 50 games will be played over the weekend.

The Oscar Mike Foundation brought the games to the Forest City.

“It’s a four-on-four sport that’s played on a basketball court in armored wheelchairs. It’s full contact and any individual that has impairments in three or more limbs can play our sport. It’s super exciting,” said Michael Klonowski, the association’s executive director. “We’re very excited to be here and we’re so thankful to the Oscar Mike Foundation to host this event for the third year in a row.”

The tournament is expected to bring 500 people to the region, representing $250,000 in economic impact.