ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Women’s World Cup is currently going on, but a different Team USA took the field in Rockford Thursday night.

The USA Baseball Women’s National Team kicked off a historic game, hosting a block party for fans before. The party ran from 3-7 p.m. along Seminary Street, adjacent to 15th Avenue and Beyer Stadium.

There were kids activities, a tee ball and wiffle ball derby, local food trucks, a DJ and baseball-themed surprises.