USDA declares Winnebago County a disaster area for drought conditions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has added Winnebago County to a list of regional areas impacted by drought conditions affecting local farmers.

Winnebago joins Boone, Cook, DeKalb, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties, which were designated in early July.

As counties across northern Illinois counties respond to drought conditions, delaying and severely impacting planting as well as livestock producers, the state will use every resource to ensure communities can recover,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I am grateful to President Biden and USDA Secretary Vilsack for their quick assessment of the impact of the drought and the ability for Illinois farmers to access critical resources.”

A Secretarial natural disaster designation provides the USDA FSA to extend emergency loans to impacted producers recovering from natural disasters. Producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or file a Notice of Loss.