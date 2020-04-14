USDA opens ‘feeding sites’ for Illinois families struggling to find meals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is trying to make it easier for families who are struggling to find meals.

Meals 4 Kids is a program helping schools and community centers feed children who rely on school meals for breakfast and lunch.

The program usually runs through the summer, but the USDA started it early in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Illinois is one of 30 participating states. There are 17 sites in Rockford alone. To find one near you, click here.

To be eligible, children have to be 18-years-old or younger.

