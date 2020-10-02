USPS hiring hundreds of workers across Illinois and Wisconsin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The United States Postal Service announced Friday that it is hiring hundreds of workers across Illinois and Wisconsin in a hiring spree.

The open positions include, City Carrier Assistant, Rural Carrier Associate, Assistant Rural Carrier, Mail Handler Assistant, Casual Mail Handlers and Postal Support Employees. USPS says no experience is required and training is provided.

Some positions are longer term positions and could lead to permanent placement with the Postal Service. Others are temporary holiday season positions for those looking to make some extra income. There is a variety of hours offered as well as locations. The hourly wages range from $16.55 to $18.56 with varying shifts and days off.

Those interested can apply at about.usps.com/careers.

