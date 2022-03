SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — For those who need help paying their utility bills, a state program may provide some relief.

One hundred-fifty million dollars is available through the “Help Illinois Families” program. It includes an additional $80 million for those whose utilities may be shutoff at any moment. The extra money is expected to support more than 50,000 additional residents.

The help can range from $250 to a maximum of $5,000.