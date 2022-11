MALTA, Ill. (WTVO) — A utility worker has died after working on power lines on Thursday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed victim was electrocuted on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road around 1:10 p.m.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld, pending family notification.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Coroner is investigating the incident.