UW Health blood supply crisis continues

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The blood shortage that has been going on for months continues.

Doctors asked anyone that is comfortable to donate. A root issue is the decrease in the amount of donors giving blood. Doctors also said that staffing shortages have made it more complicated to make sure that the shelves are stacked with blood.

Health experts hope that more people will donate some time and blood to help with the crisis.

“Blood I almost think of as like bread, it has a shelf life,” said Dr. Ann O’Rourke, associate professor of surgery at UW Health. “There’s two reasons we need a constant supply of blood. One, we’re using it for our patients…but also it expires after a period of time.”

Residents interested in donating blood can do so on the American Red Cross’ website.