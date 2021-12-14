UW Health marks 1 year of COVID-19 vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — UW Health marked the one year anniversary of Wisconsin’s first vaccine dose.

The recipient of that first dose was Tina Schubert, a Respiratory Therapist. She received the dose exactly one year ago.

Schubert reflected on her experience Tuesday, and pointed to her story as an example of the vaccine’s safety.

“I received it, the first shot, Dec. 14, 2020,” Schubert said. “Here it is, a year later, I’m fine.”

As of earlier this month, just a little more than 60% of the American population is fully vaccinated.