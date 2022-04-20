MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — UW Health experts are asking people to get scans on their heads and necks for cancer.

About 4% of cancers diagnosed in the U.S. each year, roughly 66,000 cases, are classified as head and neck cancer. Most of them are treatable, especially when they are found in early stages.

According to head and neck surgeon Dr. Tiffany Glazer at UW Health, however, patients have lately been coming in with more severe cases at later stages. Health experts blame the pandemic for people pushing back appointments with primary care physicians.

Glazer said that the treatment ranges based on how advanced the cancer is.

“Treatment options really depend on the type and the stage of the head and neck cancer,” Glazer said. “So it can range from anywhere from surgery alone to surgery followed by radiation, surgery followed by chemo radiation, which is obviously a situation we try to avoid.”

Glazer encourages people to get an appointment as soon as possible if they notice anything abnormal or have pain in their head and neck.