BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — UW Health continues its transition of former SwedishAmerican clinics to its own brand.

Rockford-based SwedishAmerican merged with the Madison-based UW Health in April 2021, and announced at the time that all locations will eventually assume the UW Health brand name.

The healthcare system renamed 11 Rockford clinics, including the former SwedishAmerican Hospital, last month.

Today, UW Health announced the renaming of SwedishAmerican Medical Center-Belvidere to UW Health Belvidere Hospital.

In addition, SwedishAmerican Belvidere Clinic becomes UW Health Belvidere Clinic; SwedishAmerican Edgewater Medical Center becomes UW Health 2909 N Main St Clinic; and SwedishAmerican Immediate Care becomes UW Health N Mulford Road Immediate Care.