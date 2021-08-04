UW Health requires COVID-19 vaccination for all employees

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — UW Health is requiring all of its staff members to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Today we are taking a next important step to vaccinate our community because these vaccines are the most powerful tool we have in our efforts to end this long pandemic,” UW Health’s Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeffrey Pohoff said Wednesday morning.

Pohoff said 9 in 10 staff members have already been vaccinated, but said there is still room for improvement.

“These vaccines are safe; they are effective at preventing transmission; and for those who do contract COVID-19, they reduce the possibility of serious illness, hospitalizations or even death,” Pothof said.

Exemptions will be made for those with a medical condition or religious conviction that prevents them from getting the vaccine.