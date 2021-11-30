UW Health SwedishAmerican gives winter clothes to the needy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Giving Tuesday spirit continued at a stateline hospital.

It is SwedishAmerican’s first Christmas under UW Health ownership, but the 6th year for a holiday tradition.

Employees hung hats, gloves, scarves and other cold weather essentials on the hospital’s fences Tuesday morning. The winter gear is meant to keep people in need warm.

One Swedes worker said that paying it forward is a family affair.

“My mom and I made a majority of these hats today, but a lot of times we get donations from our pharmacy department, or anywhere in the health system,” said Michelle Corcoran, Collection & Billing Rep. at UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital. “I feel like it’s very important to give back all year long, but especially during these cold winter months. We’re helping keep everyone warm.”