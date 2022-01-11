UW Health SwedishAmerican runs out of ICU beds

Medical staff attend to a patient at the COVID-19 ICU unit of the hospital in Bratislava, Slovakia, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Slovakia’s leaders have been proposing a national lockdown as hospitals across the European Union country are hitting their limits amid a record surge of coronavirus infections. Inspired by neighboring Austria, the government is set to discuss a lockdown plan for all, the vaccinated and unvaccinated, on its session on Wednesday. (Martin Baumann/TASR via AP)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Due to a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations, UW Health SwedishAmerican says all of its intensive care unit beds are currently at capacity.

“This hospital is caring for nearly 60% of the COVID-19 cases in the region, and healthcare providers in the hospital are asking for the community`s support to weather this ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases,” a spokesperson said in a statement released Tuesday.

The hospital says visitor restrictions are in place that will exclude adult patients from having a visitor accompany them, with some limited exceptions.

“We need every hospital, every patient and every individual in our community to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 so we can continue to care for some of the most vulnerable among us,” said Ann Gantzer, vice president of Patient Services. “Get vaccinated, get your booster, wear a mask, wash your hands and physically distance when out in public spaces.”

“Our numbers are absolutely staggering. Our hospitals are completely full. Our health care workers are exhausted,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said Monday at a press conference, outlining a desperate call from medical professionals as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Winnebago County Health Department Dr. Sandra Martell said the county is averaging 500 new COVID-19 cases per day.

Hospitalizations have seen a 15% increase since Dec 31st, with 219 people in hospital for treatment, up from 187 a week ago.

On Monday, Martell said there are 45 patients in the ICU, with 11% of those on ventilators.

“Let’s hope that you’re not in an accident. Let’s hope that a loved one doesn’t have a heart procedure that’s needed immediately. Let’s hope that you don’t need any medical care, or any of your loved ones,” McNamara added. “Stop listening to the rumors. Start listening to… Dr. Martell is here to provide accurate information…. They’re telling you that there’s 2 ICU beds. They’re telling you that 90% of people who are hospitalized are not vaccinated. Those are the facts.”