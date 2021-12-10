UW Health warns some toys can create hazards for children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There’s only a few weeks left to wrap up your Christmas shopping, but before you pick up those final items, UW Heath is warning to take caution because some toys can create hazards for little children.

When selecting a gift, doctors say to be sure to look out for small pieces, which can be a choking hazard.

They say its also important to look out for recalls.

“Then just making sure that the toy is age appropriate. There are usually markings on the toys that say what age range this is for, but again, keeping in mind toys do break. They come apart, batteries do fall out. So, making sure we’re keeping a watchful eye on our children as they’re playing with their toys,” Rishelle Eithun, with UW Health Kids, said.

In 2020, 200,000 kids visited emergency rooms across the country due to toy-related injuries.