ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UW Health SwedishAmerican’s “Critically Ill COVID-19 Saviors Team” received an award from the healthcare company on Monday.

The Dr. Henry C. Anderson Quality Team Award is awarded once a year by UW Health.

The Saviors Team is made up of physicians, nurses, therapists, and other positions. Over the last two years, they were handling some of the toughest COVID-19 cases in the area.

“It’s emotional. It’s not only physical, it’s emotional, but I couldn’t imagine doing another job. This is definitely what I was supposed to be doing and, like I said, I’m very proud of our team,” said nurse Sam Coyne.

Last week, UW Health SwedishAmerican’s Katie Mistler was given the Individual Quality Award for her commitment to the behavioral health team.