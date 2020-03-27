UW Sports Factory frees up parking for proposed Rock Valley College training center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District is making room for a flood of students and staff that could be coming to Rock Valley College’s Advanced Technology Center downtown.

The parking lot of the UW Sports Factory, at 305 S Madison Street, will be used for the ATC, which could be located across the street at the Rockford Register Star building, at 99 E. State Street

RVC has proposed using the Register Star as the site for its new facility. Previously, the college had pulled out of a deal with the City of Rockford to use the abandoned Barber Colman factory.

The Barber-Colman village is a series of crumbling buildings located on the 1200 block of Rock Street, near S. Main Street, downtown.

Critics of the plan to move the ATC into the Register Star building have cited a lack of parking.

The new agreement with UW Sports Factory would free up 450 spaces.

Other locations are still being considered for the ATC, including space at the Rockford Airport.

RVC still hasn’t said when a final decision could be made.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

