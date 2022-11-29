ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Employees with UW Health SwedishAmerican hung bags packed with mittens, hats and scarves on the fence surrounding the hospital as part of “Giving Tuesday.”

Giving Tuesday follows Cyber Monday in the days following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Some of the items were homemade by organizer Michelle Corcoran and her mom.

This year, they were able to collect enough items to make 240 bags for the homeless.

Corcoran said it was the largest collection they have ever handed out.

“I was just shocked to see how many bags we ended up with. And it was just such a great feeling that this has gotten so big, especially this time of year, it gets so cold,” Corcoran said. “And so, we thought if we can help them that’d be great, just spread a little cheer.”

The hospital staff have been donating the clothing for the past seven years, and said they are always looking for donations.

Corcoran advises anyone interested in making a donation to contact her directly via email at Mcorcoran@UWHealth.org