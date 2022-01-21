Vacancy on Winnebago County Board after Republican Jas Bilich resigns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There’s an open seat on the Winnebago County Board after Republican Jas Bilich officially resigned Friday morning.

Bilich had to step away from the role to accept a job with the county’s Regional Planning and Economic Development deparment.

Bilich was elected to the board in 2018 and served as chairman of the Economic Development Committee. His term was set to expire later this year.

Anyone interested in filling in for the remainder of Bilich’s term must be a Republican and live in District 20.

Applications are due February 4th at 5 p.m.