Vacant home catches fire on N. Greenview Avenue early Sunday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, Rockford fire crews were called for a report of a tree on fire near the 1000 block of N. Greenview Avenue. However, when crews arrived at the scene they found a vacant home on fire.
Crews upgraded their response and had the fire under control shortly after.
Officials say that active power lines in front of the home posed a safety concern to the crews, so ComEd was called to shut the power off in the home.
Nobody was injured. Investigators say the home appeared to be empty for some time. Crews estimated the damages to be around $20,000.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
