ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters put their lives on the line every time they respond to a fire, and vacant house fires pose their own set of risks.

The Rockford Fire Department said that fighting fires at vacant homes puts their men at risk, which is one reason why a local woman is taking matters into her own hands.

“Nobody’s ever going to want to invest in this neighborhood if it’s full of crappy old houses,” said Lois Ginter.

Ginter lives in the Orchid neighborhood on Rockford’s Southeast side.

“We had a number of house fires when I first moved here, like seven or eight houses within 18 months in this area here, and I’m like, ‘man, how many house fires can we have, what if all these houses start going on fire,'” she said.

She mapped out each abandoned or condemned home around her and took her concerns to the city.

“Crime in my biggest thing,” Ginter said. “Is people squatting in them and trying to start fires and stay warm and just all the other nuisance that goes with squatters and property.”

It is an issue that Rockford Fire Division Chief Matt Knott said impacts them. The fire department has responded to about one vacant house fire each month this year.

“Most of them do have human involvement,” Knott said. “We look at a couple of different sources, one is just flat out arson where somebody went into that structure and intentionally started a fire for purposes of burning the building, but we also see issues with unhoused people or homeless people who are occupying that space and perhaps there is a fire set for cooking or keeping warm.”

Unsecured vacant homes, those not boarded up, pose a risk for firefighters, according to Knott.

“We’re putting our people in a lot of risk to do some quick hasty searches to try to identify if we do have victims in that building,” he said.

Ginter said that she has seen some positive changes.

“Since I started engaging the city, a lot of the abandoned homes in this neighborhood have gone down, are knocked down,” she said.

Rockford’s head of community and economic development said that he can not provide a number of how many homes in Rockford are condemned, but he did say that the city is approved to demolish 60 homes this year.