Vacant Rockford home burns overnight

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An empty house on Brooke Road caught fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

Fire officials say the fire happened at 5:45 a.m. The damage is estimated at $20,000.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause, and the fire department is asking anyone with information on the fire to call.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories