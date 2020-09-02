Vacant Rockford home burns overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An empty house on Brooke Road caught fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

Fire officials say the fire happened at 5:45 a.m. The damage is estimated at $20,000.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause, and the fire department is asking anyone with information on the fire to call.

