ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A condemned, vacant house burned Saturday night in Rockford.

Firefighters were dispatched for a structure fire at 128 N. Day Avenue around 9: 52 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They arrived on scene and found a condemned, vacant house with fire showing from the windows on the northwest corner of the second floor.

Crews deployed their attack line and got to work. Heavy fire was found on the west side of the second floor, leading firefighters on the inside to be ordered out of the structure by command to devise a defensive strategy. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire by using external handlines, after which the house was reentered to look for victims.

No one was hurt in the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There is estimated to be $45,000 in damage.