ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School students have their shot at a prize if they get their COVID-19 vaccine.

RPS is offering $50 gift cards to students who show proof of vaccination or booster shots. Parents can pick up gift cards on Wednesdays at the RPS Welcome Center, 501 7th St., from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

The pick-ups started on Wednesday and runs through the entire month of February.