SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fully vaccinated teachers in Illinois could soon get additional paid leave if they get COVID-19.

The House passed the measure on Tuesday. The compromise was reached after Governor JB Pritzker vetoed a plan to give all teachers additional paid leave if they get the virus.

“The thing is if you decide not to get vaccinated, if you decide that that’s not right, for you and your family, absolutely nothing happens to you,” said State Representative Janet Yang Rohr of Naperville. “It’s as if this bill never existed, and you just go about your life.”

Republicans voted against the proposal, calling it a form of a vaccine mandate for teachers.