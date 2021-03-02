Vaccine appointments canceled as Winnebago County shipment delayed again

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Those expecting a second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week will have to wait a little longer as the Winnebago County Health Department announced Tuesday that the shipment has been delayed.

According to the health department, “all three hospitals are awaiting further information on vaccine availability and will contact patients to reschedule their second dose when vaccines become available to them.”

The delay will affect roughly 6,700 patients who were scheduled to receive their second dose this week.

“We want to assure patients that receiving the second dose of the Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine up to the six week mark of your first dose is perfectly ok,” said Dr. Stephen Bartlett, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center. “It does not make the vaccine less effective and you do not need to repeat your initial dose.”