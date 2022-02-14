ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Country music fans made Valentine’s Day special for some of Rockford’s smallest hospital patients.

The holiday is definitely not as fun in a medical bed, which is why Keith Urban fans donated 200 stuffed monkey toys to UW Health Swedish American Hospital.

The toys will be handed out to kids in various hospital departments.

“We are predominately using them in pediatrics, but we did pediatric outpatient therapy, we did the outpatient lab, I’ve taken them down to the emergency room so we can try to touch as many children as possible today and probably throughout the week,” said Stacy Zell-Weavel, UW Health’s child life coordinator.

This was the 15th year that Keith Urban fans have purchased gifts for sick children.