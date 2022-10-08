CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Cherry Valley business celebrated 45 years of serving the stateline Saturday.

Valley Orchard held a “Fall 45 Fest.” There was lots of fun to be had at the orchard, like apple picking, lawn games, crafts and an antique tractor show. Food trucks and craft vendors were there as well.

Each visitor even got a free donut.

“We’re happy to be here after 45 years,” said Raoul Bergersen, owner and operator of Valley Orchard. “I truly appreciate the effort that not only I’ve put in, but all the help. I would not have succeeded if it hadn’t been for my family, friends and help from the University of Illinois extension. Without that, we would not have succeeded.”

Pumpkin carving and scarecrow building contest submissions will be judged on Facebook this week.