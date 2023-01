Everything is more complicated after the loss of a loved one. Don’t be afraid or ashamed to ask for help, even for casket shopping.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A van was stolen from a Rockford funeral home on Saturday, and a dead body was still inside.

Rockford Police tweeted about the theft on Sunday. They said that a deceased adult was still inside when the van fled the area.

The van was found in Chicago on Sunday.

Police are investigating.

