VBOC offers resources to Veterans looking to start a business

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — With Veteran’s Day coming up this week, many organizations are highlighting their resources for those who served.

That includes the “Veterans Business Outreach Center.”

The organization offers free entrepreneurial development programs for active military, veterans and their families. Service members interested in starting their own businesses can get educated on business training, counseling and resource partner referrals.

VBOC leaders said that veterans bring a unique skillset to the business world.

“Starting a business is literally, you know, it really is finding a common problem in your community and solving it. And, veterans have this innate ability to serve, and they are built for business,” said Dan Newberry, Veteran & Co-director of Veterans Business Outreach Center. “The grit, the passion, you know, they’re mission-oriented.”