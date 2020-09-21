Vehicle crash on intersection of Alpine and State; traffic lights out

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–UPDATE: Traffic lights at Alpine and State streets are running again as of 2:30 this morning, according to Rockford Police.

Rockford police are responding to a car crash this morning at the intersection of Alpine and State streets.

Officials posted about the incident on Twitter around 1:40 a.m. They added that the traffic lights are not working at this time, but the intersection is still open for drivers as long as they “proceed with caution.”

Traffic Lights out at ALPINE/STATE due to crash. NO LIGHTS = 4 WAY STOP. Proceed with caution. City Engineers are notified. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 21, 2020

This is a developing story….

