Vehicle crash on intersection of Alpine and State; traffic lights out

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–UPDATE: Traffic lights at Alpine and State streets are running again as of 2:30 this morning, according to Rockford Police.

Rockford police are responding to a car crash this morning at the intersection of Alpine and State streets.

Officials posted about the incident on Twitter around 1:40 a.m. They added that the traffic lights are not working at this time, but the intersection is still open for drivers as long as they “proceed with caution.”

This is a developing story….

