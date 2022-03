ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are investigating after a car crashes into building.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on 18th Avenue near Kishwaukee Street. Police have not released many details. Several fire engines were called to the scene.

A bumper from a vehicle was left on the sidewalk. It is not clear if anybody was hurt or what may have led up to the crash.

There is no word on if the building was damaged.